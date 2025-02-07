Latest LIVE: Court to pronounce judgement against Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case today

The Rouse Avenue court is set to pronounce its judgement in an anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
9:28 AM
Isro's EOS-06 satellite captures Phytoplankton growth on global scale
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced that the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor on its EOS-06 satellite has captured phytoplankton concentration on a global scale. Isro said, "OCM sensor in EOS-06 captures Phytoplankton concentration on global scale. Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor of EOS-06 captures chlorophyll-a (Chl-a) concentration in global scale at a frequency of 2 days. Ocean colour observations helps in gathering valuable information on bio-geo chemical variability of oceans in a global scale.
9:17 AM
Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents medals to cycling medal winners at 38th National Games
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented medals to the cycling medal winners at the Sports Stadium Velodrome in Rudrapur city under the 38th National Games. The Chief Minister also witnessed the track cycling competition at the Shivalik Velodrome under the 38th National Games at Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium from the gallery. He reached the velodrome and introduced himself to the players and also cycled on the track.
9:05 AM
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as cold winds bring back chill
Delhi's air quality improved significantly, and was in the 'moderate' category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 173 at 8 am on February 7, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The improved air quality could be a result of better weather conditons, but also due to some technical glitches in the weather monitoring system in the capital.
8:59 AM
Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat today
Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 is one of the several schools of Delhi-NCR region that received a bomb threat today. ''Nothing abnormal was found. The bomb disposal squad of the East district along with SHO Pandav Nagar and PS staff, reached the school. The school premises were checked'', says Delhi Police.
8:54 AM
Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning; temperature fluctuations to continue
Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog, marking yet another day of fluctuating weather conditions in the capital. Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly throughout the day. However, a slight rise in temperature is expected later, offering some relief from the early morning chill. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 24 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely to persist throughout the day, influencing the overall weather pattern.
8:47 AM
Indians received 72% of all H-1B visas issued from Oct 2022-Sept 2023: Govt
Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued by the US for the period October 2022 to September 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data. The government also told the Upper House that there were 21,928 Indian students before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but as on November 01, 2024, only 1,802 students were enrolled in various Ukrainian universities.
8:47 AM
J-K High Court to hear case challenging LG's power to nominate MLAs on March 20
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has scheduled the final hearing on March 20 for a PIL challenging the authority of the J&K Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory. A division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri directed both parties to complete the pleadings, including replies and counter-replies, by March 20 when the final hearing takes place.
8:41 AM
Delhi NCR schools once again receive bomb scare
Schools from Delhi and Noida have received a fresh bomb threat message. SoP is being followed and an investigation is underway.
8:39 AM
Court to pronounce judgement against Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case today
The Rouse Avenue court is set to pronounce its judgement in an anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case is related to the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. Special judge Kaveri Baweja is to pronounce the judgement today. This case is related to the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.
