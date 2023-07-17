Home / India News / LIVE: Two-days Oppn meet to begin today, AAP to join after Cong's backing
LIVE: Two-days Oppn meet to begin today, AAP to join after Cong's backing

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has rallied support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru beginning on Monday. Leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Arrangements have been made for all the opposition leaders to stay at a five-star hotel in the city, party sources said.
 

8:41 AM Jul 23

Yamuna river in Delhi continues to overflow though the water level of has started receding

8:36 AM Jul 23

Waterlogging situation due to heavy rain remain persistent in several parts of national capital

8:30 AM Jul 23

Three-week monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature begins today

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point. It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs. The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that.

8:28 AM Jul 23

2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing

