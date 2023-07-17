LIVE: Two-days Oppn meet to begin today, AAP to join after Cong's backing

Live updates:



Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has rallied support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru beginning on Monday. Leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Arrangements have been made for all the opposition leaders to stay at a five-star hotel in the city, party sources said.

The water level of the Yamuna River started continued to recede on Sunday and it was recorded at 205.50 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Though the water level is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, it is expected to come down soon, officials said. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was recorded at 205.56 metres at 8 PM on Sunday. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said on Sunday, "Yamuna's water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna's water level be below the danger level.", The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point. It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs. The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that. Read More