LIVE news: Supreme Court to resume hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest today
Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court will resume hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal petition against his arrest by the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. On Monday, the top court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why a bail application challenging his arrest was not filed by him so far in the excise policy case. Representing Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi replied the bail application was not filed because the arrest was illegal. The top court also asked Singhvi if the chief minister was named in the Central Bureau of Investigation's case or the ED's report. However, Kejriwal’s advocate responded that he was not named.
According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), just before a mob marched naked two women from the Kuki-Zomi community and sexually assaulted them in Manipur, the two had “managed to sit inside the police Gypsy” parked on the roadside, but the police driver told them “there is no key” as they appealed the police to start the vehicle, The Indian Express reported today.
The Uttarakhand government informed the Supreme Court that it has granted permission to file a complaint against Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for repeated infractions of the drug advertisements law and suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products. Earlier, after the top court asked Patanjali Ayurved if their apology was as big as their advertisements, the company published a ‘bigger’ apology in major newspapers. In recent weeks, the Supreme Court had repeatedly admonished Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his medicinal products.
9:26 AM
US to introduce mandatory emergency braking systems in new cars by 2029
US' the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that nearly all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the United States will be required to have automatic emergency braking systems by September 2029, saying that the rule will save at least 360 lives annually and prevent at least 24,000 injuries. The new rule comes as traffic deaths have increased following the Covid-19 lockdowns.
9:23 AM
Yemen's Houthis commence drone attack on four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis stated they targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman and its registered owner is Zodiac Maritime.
9:16 AM
IMF boosts Asia's growth forecast to 4.5% this year on China, India
According to the IMF report which came out on Tuesday. Asia is set to expand 4.5 per cent in 2024 from the prior year, 0.3 percentage points higher than the October regional outlook but a slowdown from last year’s 5 per cent pace, Bloomberg reported.
9:11 AM
News update: At least six people dead in a road accident on NH 80 in Bihar's Bhagalpur
9:09 AM
Manipur news: Women paraded naked made it to police Gypsy but told no key, says CBI's chargesheet
The chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that just before a mob marched naked two women from the Kuki-Zomi community and sexually assaulted them in Manipur, the two had “managed to sit inside the police Gypsy” parked on the roadside, but the police driver told them “there is no key” as they appealed the police to start the vehicle, according to a report by The Indian Express today.
8:36 AM
Supreme Court to resume hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against Enforcement Directorate arrest today
The top court will resume hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal petition against his arrest by the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. On Monday, the Supreme Court asked Kejriwal why a bail application challenging his arrest was not filed by him so far in the excise policy case. Standing for Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi replied the bail application was not filed because the arrest was illegal.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Joe Biden Justin Trudeau BJP Congress Canada Israel-Palestine Donald Trump Patanjali
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 8:44 AM IST