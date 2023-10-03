Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states. PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today. The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP over 24 deaths in as many hours in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens' medicines. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families. Speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, Yogi Adityanath said, "Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and if it is attacked then there will be a crisis for humanity across the globe". CM Yogi addressed the final session, which marked the conclusion of the seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple Read More