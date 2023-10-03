Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states. PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today.
The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP over 24 deaths in as many hours in a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens' medicines. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families.
Elon Musk facing defamation lawsuit in Texas over posts that falsely identified man in protest
A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified posts on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that falsely placed the man at a confrontation involving far-right protesters sued the billionaire for defamation in a lawsuit filed Monday.
Benjamin Brody, 22, is represented by Mark Bankston, a Texas attorney who won a defamation case last year against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a lawsuit brought by families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. Brody is seeking a jury trial in Austin, Texas, and unspecified damages of at least USD 1 million.
9:28 AM
Over 400 Indian companies have invested in Vietnam: Envoy highlights ties
India's Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Madan Mohan Sethi highlighted the cordial and friendly relationship between India and Vietnam, emphasizing their historical ties through civilization that spans over 2,000 years.
"More than 400 Indian companies, small and big have invested in Vietnam for a cumulative value of more than USD 1 billion," he said.
9:12 AM
9:11 AM
