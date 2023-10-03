Home / India News / Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states. PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

9:11 AM

24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day

9:10 AM

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

9:44 AM

Elon Musk facing defamation lawsuit in Texas over posts that falsely identified man in protest

A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified posts on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that falsely placed the man at a confrontation involving far-right protesters sued the billionaire for defamation in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Benjamin Brody, 22, is represented by Mark Bankston, a Texas attorney who won a defamation case last year against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a lawsuit brought by families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. Brody is seeking a jury trial in Austin, Texas, and unspecified damages of at least USD 1 million.

9:28 AM

Over 400 Indian companies have invested in Vietnam: Envoy highlights ties

India's Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Madan Mohan Sethi highlighted the cordial and friendly relationship between India and Vietnam, emphasizing their historical ties through civilization that spans over 2,000 years.

"More than 400 Indian companies, small and big have invested in Vietnam for a cumulative value of more than USD 1 billion," he said.

9:12 AM

Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, rest all sects: UP CM Adityanath

Speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, Yogi Adityanath said, "Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and if it is attacked then there will be a crisis for humanity across the globe".
 
CM Yogi addressed the final session, which marked the conclusion of the seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple.

9:11 AM

24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults for various reasons," Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, told PTI.

9:10 AM

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states.

PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

