close
Sensex (-0.57%)
65451.62 -376.79
Nifty (-0.62%)
19516.65 -121.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
5892.35 + 9.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.04%)
40519.40 -17.65
Nifty Bank (-0.49%)
44367.45 -217.10
Heatmap

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states. PM Modi will dedicate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Yogi Adityanath Chhattisgarh Telangana Assembly elections Congress Maharashtra BJP Maharashtra government Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon