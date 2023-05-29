Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy responds to the largest Russian drone attack. He said, almost all of the drones were shot down. "Unfortunately, there were some hits in the Zhytomyr region. We will do everything to help restore what has been destroyed." he added.

"I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development." PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.