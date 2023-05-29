close

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today at 12 noon.  
"I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development." PM Modi tweeted on Sunday. 

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy responds to the largest Russian drone attack. He said, almost all of the drones were shot down. "Unfortunately, there were some hits in the Zhytomyr region. We will do everything to help restore what has been destroyed." he added. 

Zelenskyy further asserted that "Kyiv and all our cities, our entire Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow’s despotism, which has been bringing enslavement to many different peoples for a very long time. Neither Shaheds nor any other means of terror that it humiliatingly seeks around the world will save it." 
"During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv region. Within the city of Kyiv and the region, 36 drones were shot down. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv" he added. 

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

