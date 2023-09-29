LIVE: Dhankhar to place Women's Quota Bill to Prez Murmu today for assent

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday signed the women's reservation bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent. The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.The bill, which seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.
The killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains an "active and ongoing investigation", the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said. Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.
The Afghan embassy in India has purportedly come out with a communication on closing down its operations and New Delhi is examining its authenticity, sources said on Thursday. The embassy has been headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and it is learnt that he is currently in London. Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and he has been operating as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Cauvery Water row: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru, Mandya in view of 'Karnataka Bandh'
All schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday in Mandya and Bengaluru in view of 'Karnataka Bandh' being called by various farmer organizations over the Cauvery water row issue.
"In view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations, farmer unions and several other organisations tomorrow regarding Cauvery water issue, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandya district and schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow," Deputy Commissioner Mandya Dr Kumar said on Thursday.
8:34 AM
"Canada still committed to build closer ties with India": Justin Trudeau amid standoff
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India, despite "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based National Post reported.
Pointing to the increasing influence of India worldwide, Trudeau said that it is "extremely important" that Canada and its allies continue to engage with India.
8:34 AM
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss potential of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken held discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate high-standard infrastructure investments, the US State Department said in a statement.
The two leaders held discussions on a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India's G20 presidency.
7:58 AM
New Delhi examining Afghan embassy's purported communication on closing ops
The Afghan embassy in India has purportedly come out with a communication on closing down its operations and New Delhi is examining its authenticity, sources said on Thursday.
The embassy has been headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and it is learnt that he is currently in London. Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and he has been operating as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
7:57 AM
Probe into killing of Hardeep Nijjar 'active & ongoing': Canadian police
The killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains an "active and ongoing investigation", the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said.
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The killing of Nijjar, 45, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of RCMP.
7:56 AM
Dhankhar signs Women's Quota Bill; to be placed before Murmu for assent
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday signed the women's reservation bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.
The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month. The bill, which seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.