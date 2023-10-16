LIVE: Biden considering trip to Israel soon, but travel isn't final
Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised, a senior administration official said on Sunday. It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support following the brutal attack by Hamas.
Rejecting India's low rank in Global Hunger Index-2023, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said parameters that are currently being followed for evaluation are not based on conditions specific to the country. Interacting with students at IIT-Guwahati, he refuted reports of large-scale malnutrition in India.
The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to "immediately" release the hostages without keeping any sort of conditions. In a post on social media platform X, Guterres made two humanitarian appeals amid the present situation in the Middle East.
Rejecting India's low rank in Global Hunger Index-2023, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said parameters that are currently being followed for evaluation are not based on conditions specific to the country. Interacting with students at IIT-Guwahati, he refuted reports of large-scale malnutrition in India.
The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to "immediately" release the hostages without keeping any sort of conditions. In a post on social media platform X, Guterres made two humanitarian appeals amid the present situation in the Middle East.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Narendra Modi Benjamin Netanyahu Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Arvind Kejriwal Israel-Palestine Gaza Hamas United States Russia China BJP Congress mallikarjun kharge AAP Politics State assembly polls United Nations Antonio Guterres Middle East Mansukh Lal Mandaviya top news of the day Today News
First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:05 AM IST