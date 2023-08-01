Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Delhi services bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
Latest LIVE: Delhi services bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon. "A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the  spacecraft into the translunar orbit," it said. The key manoeuvre was carried out early on Tuesday to slingshot the spacecraft towards the moon.
Key Events

10:52 AM Aug 23

We will all oppose this as today it is happening in Delhi: MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Delhi services bill

10:30 AM Aug 23

Nuh situation under control, curfew has been imposed in the district: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

10:08 AM Aug 23

Brookfield signs MoU with Reliance Industries to explore renewable energy manufacturing in Australia

9:53 AM Aug 23

Girder machine collapse case: Rs 5 lakhs will be given to next of kin of the deceased, says CM Shinde

9:38 AM Aug 23

OMCs slash price of LPG cylinder by Rs 99.75

9:13 AM Aug 23

Delhi records lowest monthly AQI in July 2023 since 2019

9:07 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft leaves earth's orbit, heads towards moon: Isro

8:44 AM Aug 23

Delhi services bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

8:43 AM Aug 23

Haryana govt seeks 20 RAF companies to maintain law and order in Nuh

The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon. "A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the  spacecraft into the translunar orbit," it said. The key manoeuvre was carried out early on Tuesday to slingshot the spacecraft towards the moon.

The Delhi services bill which seeks to replace an ordinance that mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
 

Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district. In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31. "I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF)... incidents causing intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquility in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants and anti-social elements," wrote Prasad.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

