Latest LIVE: Delhi services bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon. "A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit," it said. The key manoeuvre was carried out early on Tuesday to slingshot the spacecraft towards the moon. Delhi services bill which seeks to replace an ordinance that mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district. In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31. "I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF)... incidents causing intense communal tension , annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquility in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants and anti-social elements," wrote Prasad. Read More