LiveNew Update

LIVE: Israel will crush Hamas; every member a dead man, says Netanyahu

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
10:19 AM

10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya NE Express derailed

Indian Railways cancelled ten trains and diverted 21 after several coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday killing at least four people and injuring many others.

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks.

10:05 AM

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticized the AIMIM party, challenging them to contest the upcoming assembly elections across Telangana rather than limiting their contests to Hyderabad.

"If you (AIMIM) work for the development of minorities, if you work for the development of the old city, if you are human, and if you have guts, contest across Telangana. Why are you not coming outside Hyderabad?" Bandi Sanjay said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

9:39 AM

Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his record governing the nation for four years without any new wars, and criticized President Joe Biden's foreign policy as the world watches a war that has already claimed 2,300 lives unfold in Gaza, ignited by Hamas' attack on Israel.

Trump and other Republicans have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration, particularly citing the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, a supporter of Hamas. Administration officials insist that money has not been spent.

9:17 AM

11 UN staff, 30 students at UN schools killed in Gaza: UN spokesperson

At least 11 United Nations staff and personnel, as well as 30 students at UN schools have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Isreal, reported The Times of Israel.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "11 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff and personnel have been killed since Saturday", referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees which also runs schools in Gaza.

8:57 AM

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning today

8:55 AM

PM Modi on a day visit to Uttarakhand's Kumaon, will inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of several development projects, and address a public meeting here during a one-day visit to the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The prime minister will also have a darshan of Adi Kailash, offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Parvati Kund, and visit Gunji village during the tour.

8:38 AM

Delhi Govt will set up more than 1000 Chhath Ghats across the capital: Atishi

The Delhi government will set up more than 1,000 'Chhath Ghats' across Delhi for 'Chhath Puja' this year, Revenue Minister Atishi said.

In a high-level review meeting held with all the district magistrates on Wednesday, she directed the officials to begin the preparation for the 'Chhath Puja' festival in advance so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment, as per an official release.

8:18 AM

Airstrikes hammer Hamas targets as Israeli death toll rises to 1,200

The number of Israelis murdered during Hamas' invasion of southern Israel over the weekend rose to 1,200 on Wednesday morning, as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continued to pummel Palestinian terror assets in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force hit more than 200 targets in Gaza's Al Furqan neighborhood, which it called "a terror nest for Hamas," from which "many activities against Israel are carried out."

8:08 AM

Hamas' attack on Israel brings back memories of millennia of antisemitism, genocide: Biden

The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.

Biden said termed Saturday's attack the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

8:05 AM

Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him

Republicans nominated Rep. Steve Scalise on Wednesday to be the next House speaker but struggled to quickly unite their deeply divided majority and elect the conservative in a public floor vote after the historic ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job.

In private balloting at the Capitol, House Republicans narrowly pushed aside Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the firebrand Judiciary Committee chairman, in favour of Scalise, the current majority leader. The Louisiana congressman, who is battling blood cancer, is seen as a hero to some after surviving a shooting on lawmakers at a congressional baseball game practice in 2017

7:50 AM

Assam CM comments on train derailment near Bihar that killed 4 and injured 70 others

North East Express train derailment: Assam CM HB Sarma tweets, "I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies."
 
 

7:38 AM

Israel will crush, destroy Hamas; every Hamas member a dead man: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would crush and destroy Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a dead man. Netanyahu made the remarks in a late-night televised address as Israeli planes pounded Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined with a top political rival on Wednesday to create a war-time Cabinet overseeing the fight to avenge a stunning weekend attack by Hamas militants. In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinian suffering mounted as Israeli bombardment demolished neighbourhoods and the only power plant ran out of fuel.
 

7:19 AM

RBI showing interest in technology as it impacts world order: Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

The impact technology has on human activities made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show interest in it, the deputy governor of the central bank, T Rabi Sankar, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the grand finale of the second global hackathon, "Harbinger-2023 -- Innovation for Transformation", Sankar said fintech is transforming the financial system across the globe.

7:06 AM

Netanyahu speaks with US President Biden again amid ongoing war with Hamas, thanks him for support

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) spoke with US President Joe Biden again amid the ongoing war with Hamas, and thanked the leader for his "unequivocal" support to the nation.

Following their previous conversation which took place yesterday, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for his unwavering backing for Israel.

6:53 AM

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a "double-engine" government, but a "new engine" in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "pollution-free" and speedy development of the poll-bound state.

The Kejriwal engine was launched in the county. This engine does not spread pollution and it runs faster. The people of Delhi and Punjab have adopted this model, Mann said. He was addressing a rally at Mauganj in Rewa district in support of AAP candidates contesting the polls. The Kejriwal-led outfit has fielded Umesh Tripathi from the Mauganj assembly seat, Dileep Singh Guddu from Deotalab and Varun Ambedkar from Mangavan in Rewa district.

6:47 AM

UK foreign secretary runs for cover as siren goes off during Israel visit

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is currently in Israel, ran for cover as sirens go off in the Jewish nation, according to the foreign ministry here on Wednesday.

Cleverly is in Israel to meet survivors of the Hamas attacks and senior Israeli leaders. Posting a video on X, the Israeli foreign ministry said, "Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire."

6:46 AM

4 dead, 70 injured as Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails near Bihar

At least four passengers died and 70 others injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night, officials said.

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks, television visuals showed. Will find the root cause of derailment, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X, even as he expressed condolences for the loss of lives.

 

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuAIIMSNarendra ModiIsrael-PalestineHamasTrain DerailmentDeath tollTrain AccidentUKPunjab GovernmentBiharBhagwant MannMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshAAP governmentBJPShivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

