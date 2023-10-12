close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
LIVE: 4 dead, 70 injured as Delhi-Kamakhya NE Express derails near Bihar

At least four passengers died and 70 others injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night, officials said. The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks, television visuals showed. Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar told PTI four passengers had died in the accident. A Railway Police Force official said at least 70 passengers have been injured and shifted to local hospitals. Those with serious injuries were rushed to AIIMS, Patna.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is currently in Israel, ran for cover as sirens go off in the Jewish nation, according to the foreign ministry here on Wednesday. Cleverly is in Israel to meet survivors of the Hamas attacks and senior Israeli leaders. Posting a video on X, the Israeli foreign ministry said, "Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a "double-engine" government, but a "new engine" in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "pollution-free" and speedy development of the poll-bound state. The AAP leader, while campaigning in the BJP-ruled state where assembly polls will be held on November 17, said the people of Delhi and Punjab, where his party is in power, have opted for a new "model" of development envisaged by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Madhya Pradesh got a double-engine (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) government, but the 'gadi' (vehicle) didn't move at all. Now, you don't need a double-engine, but a new engine.

