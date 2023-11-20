Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi's AQI reaches 338, continues to remain in 'very poor' category
LIVE: Delhi's AQI reaches 338, continues to remain in 'very poor' category

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs deteriorated again overnight after a marginal improvement a day ago with forecasts suggesting that a major relief is unlikely in the coming days. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 338 at 8 am on Monday, deteriorating from 301 at 4 pm and 290 at 7 am on Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308) and Faridabad (320) also recorded a dip in air quality. Devotees offered 'Araghya' to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations at Kalindi Kunj, in the national capital, on Monday morning. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems. Meanwhile, devotees across the country offered 'Araghya' and broke their 36-hour fast on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Key Events

8:42 AM

8:32 AM

8:31 AM

10:24 AM

Marathwada awaits water release from Jayakwadi dam, request letter submitted to CM Shinde

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction MLA and former state minister Rajesh Tope said that a request letter was written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the release of water from the reservoir of the upper Godavari valley dam into the Jayakwadi dam to address the acute water shortage in the region. The former state minister took to X on Sunday and said, "Today at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a request statement was given to the Chief Minister Eknath ji Shinde, regarding the release of water from the reservoir of the upper Godavari valley dam group into the Jayakwadi dam." The former state minister also said that Marathwada is likely to continue protests by the Marathwada Pani Parishad (MPP), an umbrella body representing water rights activists and farmers.

10:04 AM

Australian Foreign Minister Wong arrives in India for 2+2 dialogue

9:52 AM

BJP puts up posters mocking Congress' 'six guarantees' in Hyderabad

The Bhartiya Janata party put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad. This comes days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted of six guarantees.

The BJP said that the promises made by Congress were nothing but "Scamgress Guarantee card". On the land rights issue, the posters said that the party would only give impetus to land encroachments and 70 percent commissions.

 

9:20 AM

PM Modi discusses Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue situation with CM Dhami

9:10 AM

At AQI of 310, air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain 'very poor' on Monday morning, with an AQI of 310. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 310 at 8:30 am on Monday, categorising it as 'very poor.' As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7:00 am on Monday, the air quality index at Anand Vihar was recorded at 361; it was 368 at Alipur; Ashok Vihar at 342; ITO, Delhi at 318; and at RK Puram, it was recorded at 344, all falling into the 'very poor' category.

8:57 AM

Far-right Milei wins Argentina presidential elections amid inflation rage

Pulling off a major upset, Javier Milei -- considered a far-right conservative leader -- won the Argentina presidential elections in provincial results, CNN reported on Sunday (local time). Provisional results so far show Milei with over 55 per cent of votes (13,781,154) with more than 94 per cent of votes counted, CNN reported, citing the data from the country's National Electoral Chamber, which has not yet declared an official winner. His rival Sergio Massa conceded the run-off vote even before official results were announced with a brief speech. "Milei is the president elected for the next four years," said Massa, adding that he had already called Milei to congratulate him.

ECI orders re-polling at a booth in MP's Ater Assembly seat on Tuesday

The Election Commission of India has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, according to an official release. Repolling has been ordered because of breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17 at the booth concerned in Kishupura, a district official said. Four members of the polling team have been suspended for the breach of secrecy, district collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said.

8:33 AM

Nearly 40 boats gutted in fire at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. Nearly 40 fiber-mechanized boats were reduced to ashes, said police, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters were alerted by locals, who promptly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Devotees in Delhi's Yamuna stand in toxic foam for Chhath Puja

Devotees offered 'Araghya' to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations at Kalindi Kunj, in the national capital, on Monday morning. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems. Meanwhile, devotees across the country offered 'Araghya' and broke their 36-hour fast on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival.
First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

