LIVE: Delhi's AQI reaches 338, continues to remain in 'very poor' category

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs deteriorated again overnight after a marginal improvement a day ago with forecasts suggesting that a major relief is unlikely in the coming days. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 338 at 8 am on Monday, deteriorating from 301 at 4 pm and 290 at 7 am on Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308) and Faridabad (320) also recorded a dip in air quality. Devotees offered 'Araghya' to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations at Kalindi Kunj, in the national capital, on Monday morning. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems. Meanwhile, devotees across the country offered 'Araghya' and broke their 36-hour fast on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival.