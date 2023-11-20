LIVE: Devotees in Delhi's Yamuna stand in knee-deep toxic foam for Chhath
BS Web Team New Delhi
Devotees offered 'Araghya' to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations at Kalindi Kunj, in the national capital, on Monday morning. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems. Meanwhile, devotees across the country offered 'Araghya' and broke their 36-hour fast on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.
A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. Nearly 40 fiber-mechanized boats were reduced to ashes, said police, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters were alerted by locals, who promptly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.
First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 8:28 AM IST