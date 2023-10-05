LIVE: AAP to stage protest outside BJP HQ today after Sanjay Singh's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam. "If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media.
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party after raids by Enforcement Directorate on Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's residence on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the ED has become the "right hand" of the BJP. "This government has failed on every front. Whether it is on providing employment to the youths or on inflation. Inflation is so high that the poor are being forced to drink poison. Everywhere there is instability. At this time ED has become the right hand of the BJP," Mufti said speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday.
The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker has left the House adrift as Republicans struggle to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult and potentially prolonged process of uniting around a new leader. The House convened briefly on Wednesday and then went into recess, with North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the caretaker speaker pro-tempore, serving in the job with very little power for the foreseeable future. Other Republicans left Washington, awaiting the next steps.
Ramaswamy slams Zelenskyy for seeking more US funds to hold Ukrainian elections
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for seeking additional funds from the US to hold polls in the war-torn country and asserted that he is on his way to becoming the party's nominee for the 2024 presidential elections.
In an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy, 38, defended his statement that he would cut aid to Ukraine if elected as the US president.
9:04 AM
Over 3,500 personnel to be deployed: Cops ensure arrangement for WC match
As the first match of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, police have said that all security arrangements are in place and police force of more than 3,500 personnel and officers will be deployed.
GS Malik, Ahmedabad CP told ANI "The World Cup is beginning from October 5. A match between New Zealand and England will be played here. The police have made all the arrangements. A police force of more than 3,500 including three Additional commissioners, 13 DCP rank officers and 18 ACPs will be used with 500 home guards. Traffic diversion has also been done which we have shared on our social media account. We also have 9 bomb disposal squad teams. A quick response team is also there and we are also conducting evacuation drills at the spot."
The Sikkim Government on Wednesday confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday. The 14 deceased are all civilians while 102 people are still missing.
Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the State. 12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.
Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chun
8:42 AM
Oregon officials identify victims of small plane crash that killed 2
Oregon officials have identified the victims who lost their lives after a small plane precipitously dropped out of the sky and crashed through the roof of a home.
Police in Newberg, a small city about 40 km southwest of Portland, said 20-year-old Barrett Bevacqua and 22-year-old Michele Cavallotti were the two victims found dead at the scene. Cavallotti was an instructor at the pilot training school Hillsboro Aero Academy and Bevacqua was a student pilot, police said in a news release
8:32 AM
McCarthy's ouster leaves House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite
The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker has left the House adrift as Republicans struggle to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult and potentially prolonged process of uniting around a new leader.
The House will try to elect a speaker as soon as next week. The timing is nowhere near certain as Republicans line up for their chance at the gavel amid the bitter divisions that sparked the chaos.
8:31 AM
ED has become right hand of the BJP: Mehbooba after Sanjay Singh's arrest
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party after raids by Enforcement Directorate on Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's residence on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the ED has become the "right hand" of the BJP.
"This government has failed on every front. Whether it is on providing employment to the youths or on inflation. Inflation is so high that the poor are being forced to drink poison. Everywhere there is instability. At this time ED has become the right hand of the BJP," Mufti said speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday.
8:30 AM
Sanjay Singh's arrest: AAP to hold protest outside BJP headquarters today
Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.
"If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media