LIVE: AAP to stage protest outside BJP HQ today after Sanjay Singh's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam. "If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party after raids by Enforcement Directorate on Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's residence on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the ED has become the "right hand" of the BJP. "This government has failed on every front. Whether it is on providing employment to the youths or on inflation. Inflation is so high that the poor are being forced to drink poison. Everywhere there is instability. At this time ED has become the right hand of the BJP," Mufti said speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday. The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker has left the House adrift as Republicans struggle to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult and potentially prolonged process of uniting around a new leader. The House convened briefly on Wednesday and then went into recess, with North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the caretaker speaker pro-tempore, serving in the job with very little power for the foreseeable future. Other Republicans left Washington, awaiting the next steps. Read More