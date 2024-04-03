LIVE news updates: 7 dead after massive fire In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his contribution to the country, as he retires from Rajya Sabha. Kharge wrote on scoial media platform X that an era comes to an end with Singh's retirement. "Even as you retire from active politics, I hope that you will continue to be the voice of wisdom and moral compass to the nation by speaking to the citizens of our country as often as possible. I wish you peace, health and happiness," Kharge wrote on X, as he posted his letter to Singh.

A strong earthquake hit Taiwan during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. Train service was suspended across the island, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated. The national legislature also had damage to walls and ceilings. There was still no word on the number of deaths in Hualien. Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on Sept 21, 1999 with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 100,000 and destroying several buildings.

Seven people were left dead after a blaze broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar today. Officials said that three women, two men and two children were killed in the blaze. The blaze began in a tailoring shop around 4:00 am. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to quell the flames, but seven people had died in the fire by then. Officials are currently looking into the cause of the fire. Post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the victims.