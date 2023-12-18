Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: Schools closed in Tami Nadu today due to extremely heavy rainfall

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Heavy Rainfall

Photo: ANI Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions on Monday following heavy rainfall in the south districts of the state. The holiday has been declared in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts. The state has been witnessing rains continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district. "The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management told media.

Former CM Raman Singh resigned from the post of National Vice President of the Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday. Singh has filied his nomination for the post of Speaker in the newly-elected legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh. After submitting his nomination papers, Raman Singh said, "I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi today. The launch of this Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option. PM Modi will oflag off this inaugural special train by showcasing the green flag in Varanasi at 2:15 PM. The train will subsequently pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching New Delhi as per the scheduled timings.

Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu Rainfall Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains private schools Schools Vande Bharat train Raman Singh Vande Bharat Express BJP

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

