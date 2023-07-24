LIVE: ASI to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Monday, according to Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam. On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment. "We got the information from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) that the survey will begin tomorrow...we have not been told about the timings yet...we are doing all the necessary preparations in terms of security", said Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday.
First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 8:09 AM IST