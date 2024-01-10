LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit today. UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed is set to attend the event as chief guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’. India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas saying that the alarming humanitarian crisis was 'clearly unacceptable'. "The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians. At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," Kamboj said. Delhi records coldest day at 5.3°C as as bone-chilling cold persists in North India. Uttar Pradesh sees temperatures below freezing, with Kanpur at 1.1°C and Agra at 1.0°C. People in both regions struggle to stay warm, resorting to bonfires and night shelters. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.