LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit today. UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed is set to attend the event as chief guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’.
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas saying that the alarming humanitarian crisis was 'clearly unacceptable'. "The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians. At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," Kamboj said.
9:07 AM
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits the Andaman Islands, no casualities reported
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Islands at 07:53 am today. No reports of casualities or damage yet.
9:05 AM
Traffic congestion seen on Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar, Delhi due to truck accident
8:54 AM
No information yet about surrender of convicts in Bilkis Bano case, says Dahod SP
'Have not yet received any information about the surrender of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant them remission,' a senior police official in Dahod has said. A police force remains deployed in the area where the convicts live to maintain peace, the official further informed. The convicts, however, are "not incommunicado" and some of them are visiting relatives, Dahod Superintendent of Police Balram Meena said on Tuesday. Bilkis Bano, then 21 years old and five months pregnant, was raped while fleeing after communal riots broke out in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002. Her three-year-old daughter and six other family members were killed.
8:28 AM
Shri Durgiana Committee Amritsar sends langar to feed 4,000 to 5,000 pilgrims ahead of Ram Temple event
8:19 AM
Cold wave sweeps North India as people struggle for warmth
8:17 AM
Loss of Civilian lives in Gaza war 'clearly unacceptable', says India at UNGA
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas saying that the alarming humanitarian crisis was 'clearly unacceptable'. Addressing a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the prevailing situation in West Asia, Kamboj highlighted India's continuous efforts to normalise the ongoing situation in the region and extend humanitarian aid in Gaza. "The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians. At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," Kamboj said.
8:14 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit today. UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed is set to attend the event as chief guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’.
First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:12 AM IST