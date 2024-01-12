LIVE: Delhi Airport battles zero visibility amid dense fog, temp dips

LIVE updates: The visibility levels in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area reduced to zero this morning as national capital grapples with dense fog conditions. The adverse conditions, however, did not have any major impact on flight operations. The airport authorities have issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport. The thick layer of fog in northern India has also impacted road and train services wherein 23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai today. Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, is the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country. PM Modi will unveil over Rs 30,500 crore projects during his visit to Maharashtra. During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay also the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state. An official release said that the Prime Minister's vision is to improve citizens 'ease of mobility' by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several US officials told media. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, the officials said. These strikes mark the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel.