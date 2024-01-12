Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi Airport battles zero visibility amid dense fog, temp dips
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Delhi Airport battles zero visibility amid dense fog, temp dips

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zero visibility at Delhi Airport | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Key Events

9:40 AM

Delhi Airport battles zero visibility amid dense fog, temperature dips

8:50 AM

US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

8:29 AM

PM Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today

9:40 AM

Delhi Airport battles zero visibility amid dense fog, temperature dips

The visibility levels in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area reduced to zero this morning as national capital grapples with dense fog conditions. The adverse conditions, however, did not have any major impact on flight operations. However, the airport authorities have issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport.

9:18 AM

There will be raids in a thief's home: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on ED raids at Tapas Roy's residence

9:00 AM

ED raids premises of TMC leader Tapas Roy in Kolkata

8:50 AM

US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several US officials told media. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, the officials said. These strikes mark the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel.

8:30 AM

23 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

8:29 AM

PM Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai today. Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, is the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country. PM Modi will unveil over Rs 30,500 crore projects during his visit to Maharashtra. During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay also the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtMumbaiIndia's longest bridgeIndia's infrastructureinfrastructure projectsMaharashtra governmentDelhi weatherFog disrupts train schedulefog delays flightsDense fogNorth India cold waveUS governmentUS defenceBritish governmentUS-Iran tensionsYemen warYemen missilesYemeniIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News