LIVE: PM to inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today

US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several US officials told media. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, the officials said. These strikes mark the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel.