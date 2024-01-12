LIVE: PM to inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today
LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai today. Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, is the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country. PM Modi will unveil over Rs 30,500 crore projects during his visit to Maharashtra. During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay also the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state. An official release said that the Prime Minister's vision is to improve citizens 'ease of mobility' by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity.
The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several US officials told media. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, the officials said. These strikes mark the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel.
23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions today across the north India. A thick blanket of dense fog engulfed the nation capital ear;y Friday morning as the coldwave continues and the temperature dips further.
9:00 AM
ED raids premises of TMC leader Tapas Roy in Kolkata
8:50 AM
US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen
8:30 AM
23 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions
8:29 AM
PM Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today
First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:18 AM IST