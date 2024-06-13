LIVE: Kuwait fire kills over 40 Indians; PM Modi reviews situation, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

More than 40 Indians were killed and over 50 others injured after a devastating fire broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, PTI reported officials as saying on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the Al-Mangaf building fire was 49. Of this, 42 of them are learnt to be Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals, the officials said. Taking stock of the situation, PM Modi discussed the incident with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and Principal Secretary to the PM PK Mishra. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.
US President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to sign a bilateral security agreement between the US and Ukraine today, June 13 as the two leaders meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy, as negotiators for the group have reached an agreement on how to provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion backed by frozen Russian assets, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday, according to report in Associated Press. The international group of wealthy democracies (G7 countries) has been discussing ways of using the more than $260 billion in Russian assets frozen outside the country after the February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine to help Kyiv.
US Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said that the inflation figures have fallen further toward their target level in recent months. However, it signalled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate only once this year. The policymakers' forecast for one rate cut was down from a previous forecast of three. This is likey because inflation has dipped but has not come down to the liking of the Fed.
Inflation easing but only one rate cut this year likely: US Fed
8:29 AM
Biden, Zelenskyy set to sign deal on using frozen Russian assets to aide Kyiv
8:28 AM
Kuwait fire claims 49 lives, 42 of them Indians; PM Modi reviews situation
