LIVE: Kuwait fire kills over 40 Indians; PM Modi reviews situation, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

US Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said that the inflation figures have fallen further toward their target level in recent months. However, it signalled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate only once this year. The policymakers' forecast for one rate cut was down from a previous forecast of three. This is likey because inflation has dipped but has not come down to the liking of the Fed.

US President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to sign a bilateral security agreement between the US and Ukraine today, June 13 as the two leaders meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy, as negotiators for the group have reached an agreement on how to provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion backed by frozen Russian assets, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday, according to report in Associated Press. The international group of wealthy democracies (G7 countries) has been discussing ways of using the more than $260 billion in Russian assets frozen outside the country after the February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine to help Kyiv.