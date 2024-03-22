LIVE news: Isro successfully tests Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak'
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully carried out the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) named 'Pushpak' from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka’s Challakere today. The RLV was carried to an altitude of about 4.5 km by an Indian Air Force helicopter and released after attaining the predetermined pillbox parameters. Earlier, Isro had stated that the mission is a part of the space agency's efforts at “developing essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle to enable low-cost access to space”. The Pushpak RLV has been engineered as a fully reusable single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) vehicle, which incorporates elements such as the X-33 advanced technology demonstrator, the X-34 testbed technology demonstrator, and the upgraded DC-XA flight demonstrator.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning departed on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. PM Modi was scheduled to travel to the Himalayan nation from March 21 to March 22 for what was expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but his visit to Bhutan was postponed due to inclement weather conditions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that the trip is an opportunity for both sides to discuss bilateral and regional matters and discuss ways to expand and intensify their “exemplary partnership” for the benefit of the people.
After the case against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje for her alleged hate remarks, BJP leader CT Ravi has been booked for his alleged hate post on X which violates the model code of conduct. A case under Sections 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of The People Act has been booked against Ravi by EC officials in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) today successfully carried out the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) 'Pushpak' from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Challakere near Karnataka's Chitradurga."Isro nails it again! Pushpak (RLV-TD), the winged vehicle, landed autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position," Isro wrote on X.
