Latest LIVE: Rescue op in final stages at U'khand tunnel collapse site

Stating that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer said they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning. The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.
The probe regarding the Mahadev betting app scam amounting to Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Earlier on November 14, Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 people, including the director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, alleging a connection to the betting app scam. BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan Congress government of making false promises to the people for votes, even alleging that it failed to solve the water woes of the people of Dausa. Addressing election rallies in Dausa and Sikar in the poll-bound state, Nadda said, "Congress government did rampant corruption and made Rajasthan number one in atrocities on women." He said that the government broke promises it made to the youths and farmers. He also said that the people of Rajasthan have now decided to replace it with a "double-engine" government of BJP.
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.
9:35 AM
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai on Thursday following which at least 135 people were safely rescued from there, civic officials said.
The blaze erupted at 3.40 am on the third floor of the building located in New Hind Mill Compound at MHADA colony in Ghodapdeo area where government has given flats to people, mainly mill workers, they said.
9:32 AM
Tunnel collapse: Preparations to evacuate trapped workers in final stage, says CM
Preparations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the Silkayara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 are in the final stage, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.
According to the CMO, preparations to evacuate the workers are in the final stages and the Chief Minister himself is present in Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, medical equipment reached the site as efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on the 12th day on Thursday.
9:29 AM
Brazil ends year in poor shape under interim coach as it waits for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Until this year, Brazil's national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. It had never had anything but wins against a visiting Venezuela team, for many years the weakest in South America.
Interim coach Fernando Diniz, however, has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job all while Brazil hopes that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over.
9:28 AM
9:27 AM
9:26 AM
