Latest LIVE: Rescue op in final stages at U'khand tunnel collapse site

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
tunnel rescue

tunnel rescue

Stating that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer said they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning. The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The probe regarding the Mahadev betting app scam amounting to Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Earlier on November 14, Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 people, including the director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, alleging a connection to the betting app scam.

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan Congress government of making false promises to the people for votes, even alleging that it failed to solve the water woes of the people of Dausa. Addressing election rallies in Dausa and Sikar in the poll-bound state, Nadda said, "Congress government did rampant corruption and made Rajasthan number one in atrocities on women." He said that the government broke promises it made to the youths and farmers. He also said that the people of Rajasthan have now decided to replace it with a "double-engine" government of BJP.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Ashok Gehlot Uttarakhand rescue Mumbai betting BJP rajasthan Assembly elections Congress Rajasthan government Today News

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

