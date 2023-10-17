LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage shortly

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its much anticipated judgement on Tuesday on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on May 11 reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. The judgement will be delivered on Tuesday and accordingly, the information will be updated on the apex court website, sources said.
President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the US ally as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden's travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometre) territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what US and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy case is not a "political vendetta." "Making the AAP an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case is not a political vendetta. We have consistently asserted that the AAP is steeped in corruption from top to bottom. The money extracted from corruption was used by the party for its own activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented a chart before the court, and now efforts are underway to make the AAP an accused in the scam. If this happens, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will be made an accused in the case," Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said while speaking to ANI.
'Homosexuality or queerness not an urban concept', says CJI Chandrachud
Same sex marriage: CJI Chandrachud says homosexuality or queerness is not urban concept or restricted to upper class of society
11:03 AM
Same-sex marriage verdict: Court cannot make law, it can only interpret it, says CJI
Same-sex marriage: This court can't make law. It can only interpret it and give effect to it, says CJI Chandrachud
10:59 AM
Top Court begins pronouncement of verdict seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage
SC commences pronouncement of verdict on 21 petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage
10:56 AM
CJI D Y Chandrachud heads five-judge bench on same-sex marriage verdict plea
CJI DY Chandrachud : There are 4 judgments. There is judgment by me, Justice Kaul, Justice Bhat and Justice Narasimha. There is a degree of agreement and a degree of disagreement on how far we have to go.#SupremeCourt#SameSexMarriage
US Republicans set to vote on a new House speaker. Here's what to know
Republicans are heading to the House on Tuesday for the second time this Congress to try and elect a speaker, marking what they hope will be a unifying moment for a party that has been in turmoil for weeks.
GOP lawmakers are expected to rally their votes behind Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the next speaker despite reluctance from some who are wary of his hardline approach.
10:13 AM
Aid for Gaza stuck at border as Israeli siege persists and Biden plans trip to region
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Israeli forces, supported by US warships, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighbourhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.
9:58 AM
Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday
As many as 13 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport on Monday evening were diverted due to bad weather, according to an official.
The diversions happened mostly between 7 pm and 11 pm. The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the official in the know said.
9:42 AM
Georgia deputy shoots man who spent 16 yrs in prison on wrongful conviction
A man who spent more than 16 years in prison in Florida on a wrongful conviction was shot and killed on Monday by a sheriff's deputy in Georgia during a traffic stop, authorities and representatives said.
Leonard Allen Cure, 53, was identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the shooting.
9:28 AM
MP polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest, BJP looks to dent Congress stronghold
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress have repeated their 2018 poll candidates in Rau constituency of Indore district for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
The Congress has fielded its sitting MLA and former cabinet minister Jitu Patwari (49) for the fourth time, while the BJP has reposed faith for the second time in its leader Madhu Verma (71), who lost to Patwari in the 2018 poll by a thin margin of 5,703 votes.
9:21 AM
Kharge or Rahul likely to be PM pick, feels Shashi Tharoor
Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor said he feels the party could nominate either its chief Mallikarjun Kharge or former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister if the INDIA alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Tharoor said there could be a surprise result in the election next year as there is an opposition coalition and there are chances of the INDIA alliance coming to power at the Centre by trouncing the BJP-led NDA in the general elections.
9:06 AM
Rs 10 lakh cr investment, over 300 MoUs expected to be signed during Global Maritime India Summit: Sonowal
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit is going to begin in Mumbai today under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expected investment of Rs 10 lakh crore and more than 300 MoUs are likely to be signed during Summit.
Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said that this is the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 before this it was also organized in 2016 and 2021. Under the leadership of the world's most popular leader, PM Narendra Modi, the country has started moving rapidly on the path of development. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has woken up today because of the strength, courage and guidance given by the capable leadership to strengthen the country.
9:05 AM
How China's BRI is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts
China's Belt and Road Initiative looks to become smaller and greener after a decade of big projects that boosted trade but left big debts and raised environmental concerns.
The shift comes as leaders from across the developing world descend on Beijing this week for a government-organized forum on what is known as BRI for short.
9:05 AM
Trump vows to ban Hamas sympathisers from US if he wins a second term
Doubling down on the hardline immigration policies that have long animated his base, former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to bar refugees from Gaza and immediately expand his first-term Muslim travel ban if he wins a second term following the deadly attack on Israel last week.
Trump, speaking to supporters in Iowa, said that if he returns to the Oval Office, he will immediately begin ideological screening for all immigrants and bar those who sympathise with Hamas and Muslim extremists.
9:05 AM
Goods train coach derails near Dumraon railway station in Bihar's Buxar
A coach of a goods train derailed near Dumaron station in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday night, officials said.
According to a railway spokesman, the goods train was on its way from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident took place.
9:05 AM
Making AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case not political vendetta: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy case is not a "political vendetta."
"The ED is doing its job, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming elections. This is all a result of AAP's 'Karma'. It is unfortunate that Delhi elected a government that came in the name of 'India against corruption," she added.
9:04 AM
Biden to travel to Israel on Oct 18 amid concern that conflict could expand
President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the US ally as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.
Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the US is behind Israel. His Democratic administration has pledged military support, sending US carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's invasion.
9:04 AM
SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking same-sex marriage validity today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its much anticipated judgement on Tuesday on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on May 11 reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. The judgement will be delivered on Tuesday and accordingly, the information will be updated on the apex court website, sources said.