LIVE news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today
Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to approve the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter jets for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday. Following the adoption of the final amendment, a committee will be convened to negotiate the cost of this acquisition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting on the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said. Discussions have been taking place in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. After the conclusion of the launch program of the party's National Membership Campaign, several other important leaders including Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and MP from Haryana Rao Indrajit Singh, Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar were present in the meeting. The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.
A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting on the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said. Discussions have been taking place in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. After the conclusion of the launch program of the party's National Membership Campaign, several other important leaders including Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and MP from Haryana Rao Indrajit Singh, Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar were present in the meeting. The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.
Pope Francis is heading to Indonesia to start the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world's largest Muslim population. Francis plans to take a rest day upon arrival Tuesday in Jakarta, given the overnight flight from Rome and the rigors of an 11-day voyage zigzagging across time zones that will also take him to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
9:23 AM
Haryana Assembly polls: Meeting held under chairmanship of BJP President Nadda to discuss list of candidates
A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting regarding the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said.
9:21 AM
PM Modi embarks on visit to Brunei, Singapore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence of advancing India's historical ties with Brunei and deepening its Strategic Partnership with Singapore, as he embarked on a visit to the two countries. Noting that it will be first ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei Darussalam, he said in his departure statement that he looked forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights. PM Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.
9:17 AM
PM Modi departs for Brunei
8:46 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to give the nod to the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter jets for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday. After the adoption of the final amendment, a panel will be convened to negotiate the cost of this acquisition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Gaza Israel-Palestine Law Commission Rafale Donald Trump
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:02 AM IST