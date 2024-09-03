LIVE news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today



A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting on the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said. Discussions have been taking place in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. After the conclusion of the launch program of the party's National Membership Campaign, several other important leaders including Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and MP from Haryana Rao Indrajit Singh, Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar were present in the meeting. The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.

Pope Francis is heading to Indonesia to start the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world's largest Muslim population. Francis plans to take a rest day upon arrival Tuesday in Jakarta, given the overnight flight from Rome and the rigors of an 11-day voyage zigzagging across time zones that will also take him to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to approve the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter jets for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday. Following the adoption of the final amendment, a committee will be convened to negotiate the cost of this acquisition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.