Home / India News / LIVE: Thick smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali amid worsening air quality
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Thick smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali amid worsening air quality

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Key Events

9:04 AM

Smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali celebration amid worsening air quality

9:02 AM

40 feared trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; rescue ops underway

9:21 AM

1 killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital

A man was killed while five others were injured after a car, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Jaurasi in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Chhatar Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. While those injured in the accident have been identified as Suraj Singh, Jitendra Dasila, Santosh Mehar, and Harish Kumar.

According to police, on Monday morning at around 4:00 am information was received that a vehicle had fallen into a ditch near Jaurasi for which State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is required for rescue operation.

9:15 AM

Over 180,000 people in France march against anti-semitism amid Israel war

More than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising anti-semitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left, conservatives and centrists of President Emmanuel Macron's party as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday's march in the French capital amid tight security. Macron did not attend, but expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to rise up against the unbearable resurgence of unbridled anti-semitism.

9:04 AM

Smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali celebration amid worsening air quality

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital after people burst crackers on Diwali night, leading to heavy pollution all across the city, which is already battling with its deteriorating air quality.

Visuals from various parts of Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

9:03 AM

BJP goes easy on age, turns to warhorses to retain power in Madhya Pradesh

When it nominated seven MPs, including three Union ministers, and a general secretary for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and organised whirlwind tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP left no room for doubt about its singular resolve to retain power in the state at any cost.

Behind its high-decibel campaign, powered by well-organised party machinery, the BJP also appears to have made a slight departure from its next generation' approach to stay ahead of an aggressive Congress and enhance its prospects of securing a majority of seats.

9:02 AM

40 feared trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; rescue ops underway

Rescue operations are underway at an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi that collapsed earlier on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing rescue operation at the tunnel, Mritunjay Kumar, the loader operator, said that the team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines. "The work of mucking is underway. Mucking is being done with the loader & excavator. Approximately 30-35 meters of the tunnel have been broken. The incident happened around 5:30 am. We have information about around 40-45 people being trapped. Everyone is safe," he added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityair pollutionDiwali CelebrationFirecrackersBJPMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshCongressUttarakhandrescue

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector