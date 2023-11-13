LIVE: Thick smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali amid worsening air quality

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital after people burst crackers on Diwali night, leading to heavy pollution all across the city, which is already battling with its deteriorating air quality. Visuals from various parts of Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres. What is important to note is that the national capital has already been struggling with pollution for the last few weeks. The AQI at many places peaked in the'severe' category and continued to remain toxic for several days, but after Diwali, it is now very likely that the national capital will once again witness a rise in pollution levels, making it difficult for the people inside the city to breathe. When it nominated seven MPs, including three Union ministers, and a general secretary for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and organised whirlwind tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP left no room for doubt about its singular resolve to retain power in the state at any cost. Behind its high-decibel campaign, powered by well-organised party machinery, the BJP also appears to have slightly departed from its next generation approach to stay ahead of an aggressive Congress and enhance its prospects of securing a majority of seats. The saffron party seems to have gone a bit easy over age this time by fielding 14 70-plus candidates, with the oldest being 80. In contrast, the opposition Congress has fielded nine septuagenarians for the November 17 polls. Rescue operations are underway at an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi that collapsed earlier on Sunday. Speaking to ANI about the ongoing rescue operation at the tunnel, Mritunjay Kumar, the loader operator, said that the team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines. "The work of mucking is underway. Mucking is being done with the loader & excavator. Approximately 30-35 meters of the tunnel have been broken. The incident happened around 5:30 am. We have information about around 40-45 people being trapped. Everyone is safe," he added. The SDRF team is leading the rescue operation.