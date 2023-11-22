LIVE: Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, to free 50 hostages
BS Web Team New Delhi
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said Wednesday. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released. The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children. Ahead of Wednesday morning's Cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires.
As India is ready to hold a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, African envoys have hailed New Delhi's presidency. In a video posted on X by G20India with the caption, "As we gear up for the Virtual #G20 Leaders' Summit, listen to what resident African Ambassadors have to say about #G20India!", the Ambassador of Angola to India, Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha said that India has played an important role in addressing global health challenges.
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to hold the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening that will witness a major gathering of world leaders. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited. On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.
First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:10 AM IST