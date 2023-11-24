LIVE: SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against state Guv on bill clearance

The Supreme Court on Monday had sought the response of the Centre and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's office on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the Assembly. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by senior advocate K K Venugopal, alleging a delay on the governor's part in granting assent to eight bills. The court will hear the Kerala government's plea Today.
The drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped, officials said early Friday.The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah. Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike. Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.
Situation is much better now: Khulbe, Former advisor to PMO
8:41 AM
Overall AQI for Delhi recorded at 388 at 7:55 am today
The air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at over 350 in several areas, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). The overall AQI for the Capital was recorded at 388 at 7.55 am on Friday. However, as per the pollution numbers recorded on Friday, the air quality did see a marginal improvement from the 'severe' category to 'very poor,' across several areas of the national capital, but continued to remain hazardous for residents.
8:36 AM
Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel
Pipe laid through the rubble to prepare an escape route for workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel remained stalled on Friday morning with the platform on which the drilling machine stands being stabilised by shotcreting, an official said. Boring through the rubble was put on hold again Thursday apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests, in a fresh hurdle to the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside for 12 days.
8:30 AM
Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy
The Afghanistan embassy has announced its permanent closure in New Delhi. Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, "Effective from November 23, 2023 owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally." The embassy said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests".
8:21 AM
Israel-Hamas truce to start today, 13 hostages to be freed in first batch
A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday morning, with civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be freed later in the afternoon, Qatar announced on Thursday, according to CNN. According to Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, the cease-fire will begin at 7 am local time, with 13 women and children captives set to be released at 4 pm. According to Al-Ansari, the list of captives scheduled to be freed has been sent to the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad.
8:10 AM
China says no novel pathogens detected in surge of pneumonia cases: WHO
Following a pressing demand from the World Health Organisation to reveal more information on the surge in respiratory illnesses among children, China said there is no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens. Some of these increases are occurring earlier in the season than usual, although this is not surprising given the easing of COVID-19 limitations, as seen in other nations.
8:03 AM
Israel-Hamas clash: IDF kills Hamas Naval leader Jallah in air strike
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah. Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike. Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.
8:02 AM
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drone cameras being used for monitoring
The drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped, officials said early Friday.The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.
8:01 AM
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against state Guv on bill clearance
The Supreme Court on Monday had sought the response of the Centre and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's office on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the Assembly. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by senior advocate K K Venugopal, alleging a delay on the governor's part in granting assent to eight bills. The court will hear the Kerala government's plea Today.