LIVE: SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against state Guv on bill clearance
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Monday had sought the response of the Centre and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's office on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the Assembly. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by senior advocate K K Venugopal, alleging a delay on the governor's part in granting assent to eight bills. The court will hear the Kerala government's plea Today.
The drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped, officials said early Friday.The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah. Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike. Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.
First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:57 AM IST