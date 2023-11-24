LIVE: SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against state Guv on bill clearance

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah. Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike. Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.

The drone cameras are being used to monitor the situation in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped, officials said early Friday.The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.