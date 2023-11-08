LIVE: PM Modi set to hold rallies in Gwalior-Chambal region today

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday morning and said that India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties. "Reached Tokyo this morning. Look forward to my engagements including interaction with Indian community. India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties and shared values," MoS Muraleedharan wrote on 'X'. MoS Muraleedharan is paying an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 10.
Companies from India, China and the Middle East have informally expressed interest in participating in a bauxite project in the jungle of western Suriname that could attract billions in investment, a Surinamese official said on Tuesday. The South American country hopes to have awarded a concession for bauxite - the world's main source of aluminum - by this time next year, after decades of attempts to develop the ore. "There's 324 million tons of bauxite there," Daniel Lachman, the chair of the presidential commission created to evaluate bids for the Bakhuis region, said in an interview.
Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the controversial Kaleshwaram project reflects that BJP is trying to help the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi in winning the Telangana assembly elections so that they can receive support from the BRS in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "We have always been saying that BJP, BRS and AIMIM are one, they're fighting together...today, PM Modi did not speak anything about Kaleshwaram project, so it is clear, here BJP and BRS are fighting election together and every decision of BRS are being taken by BJP. BJP is trying to help BRS (to win the election) so that in 2024, they get help (from BRS)," Manikrao Thakare told ANI.
Air quality in Delhi severe again, farm fires major contributor
Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs dropped to the severe category again on Wednesday morning, with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 421, worsening from 395 at 4 pm on Tuesday. Despite a marginal dip, the concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems, exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by seven to eight times in the capital.
Delhi metro: Delay in services on pink line from Durgabai Deshmukh station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a delay in the Pink Line service from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. No other service lines will be affected, informed the DMRC. DMRC took to X to share the information with the public. "Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.
2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership: Expert
The 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US in New Delhi this week carries the promise of deepening a robust partnership between the two nations, particularly in the defence area, according to an expert. Coming in the backdrop of a complex and ever-evolving global landscape, the dialogue will serve as a platform for reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States and India to their global partnership and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, said Farwa Aamer, Director of South Asia Initiatives, Asia Society Policy Institute.
Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai calls urgent meeting to discuss implementation of SC observations on odd-even
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls urgent meeting to discuss implementation of SC observations on odd-even car rationing scheme.
Gaza "becoming a graveyard for children": UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza is "becoming a graveyard for children", CNN reported.
Guterres told reporters in New York: "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity." He added that the need for a ceasefire is becoming "more urgent with every passing hour."
"The parties to the conflict--and, indeed, the international community--face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.
The UN chief said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.
More UN aid workers "have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation," he wrote on X on Monday night.
"I join in the mourning of 89 of our @UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza--many of them with members of their family," he added, as per CNN.
Air emergency: City chokes on smog as AQI remains in 'severe' zone
A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.
According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, while it was at 433, 460, 382, and 413 at RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Shadipur, all in the 'severe' category.
Several residents and commuters in the national capital complained of breathing problems and urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilise steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest.
Gujarat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches 12 GST Seva Kendras in Vapi
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched 12 Goods and Services Tax (GST) Seva Kendras at Gyandham School, Vapi, in Gujarat.
The Union Finance Minister also gave away prizes to six customers with a cheque award of Rs 10 lakh to those who participated in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme. The winners uploaded their valid GST bills to the app after making a purchase.
Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said these state-of-the-art centres will help increase the ease of doing business in the country. While congratulating Gujarat for taking the lead in establishing such centres, the Finance Minister said it will prove to be a role model for other states to follow.
"Visionary leadership furthered national progress," PM Modi greets L K Advani on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday.
"Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity," PM Modi posted on X..
"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the verteran leader and stated that 96-year-old is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.
India's High Impact Community Development Projects complete 20 years in Nepal
High Impact Community Development Projects operated under Indian assistance in Nepal has over a period of 20 years brought in waves of change in lives across the Himalayan country. Commemorating two decades of its successful implementation, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday formally handed over the Mangaladevi Birthing (Maternity) Centre at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu to hospital representatives.
Suriname bauxite project may attract interest from Indian, Chinese firms
Mephedrone worth Rs 180 cr seized in raid at factory in Gujarat, 3 held
Mephedrone worth Rs 180 crore has been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a raid at a factory in Vapi industrial area of Gujarat's Valsad district, officials said. Based on a tip-off that banned drugs were being manufactured at Prime Polymer Industries situated in Vapi's Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, the DRI conducted a raid on Sunday and seized 121.75 kg of mephedrone in liquid form, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release said.
India, Japan cherish special strategic partnership, says minister in Tokyo
