LIVE updates: Air quality levels in Delhi continue to be in severe category

Latest news live updates: Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog continued to persist over several parts of the city on Thursday morning. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 432 (severe category), while RK Puram area the AQI stood at 453 (severe category).

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place today at 4 pm. The Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in today's meeting. According to the sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and Kamareddy for the November 30 assembly polls. After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said. Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.

9:58 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Rai calls meeting with all ministers on air pollution problem

9:43 AM

Mobile internet ban lifted in 4 Manipur district HQs unaffected by violence: Officials

9:11 AM

Telangana polls: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to file nomination papers at Gajwel, Kamareddy today

9:08 AM

Delhi continues to suffer 'Severe' air quality levels, toxic smog persists

9:58 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Rai calls meeting with all ministers on air pollution problem

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting with all ministers to discuss the air pollution problem gripping the national capital for more than two weeks now.

The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12:30 pm, officials said.

9:43 AM

Mobile internet ban lifted in 4 Manipur district HQs unaffected by violence: Officials

The Manipur government has lifted the mobile internet ban in four hill district headquarters which have not been affected by ethnic strife, officials said on Thursday.

The internet ban was withdrawn on a trial basis in the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel and Tamenglong, which are Naga-majority areas, they said

9:26 AM

Haryana cabinet unveils policy to remove crop residue, curb stubble burning

The Haryana Cabinet has unveiled a paddy stubble management policy aimed at utilising paddy straw for sustainable energy and completely curbing crop residue burning practices by 2027.

The "Haryana Ex-Situ Management of Paddy Straw Policy 2023" is aimed at harnessing paddy straw for sustainable energy and eliminating crop residue burning by 2027, said an official statement after a meeting of the cabinet, which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

9:11 AM

Telangana polls: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to file nomination papers at Gajwel, Kamareddy today

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and Kamareddy for the November 30 assembly polls. After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said.

Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections. He performed a puja by keeping his nomination papers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

9:10 AM

Cash for query row: Ethics Committee meeting today, to adopt draft report

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place today at 4 pm.

The Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in today's meeting. According to the sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

9:08 AM

Delhi continues to suffer 'Severe' air quality levels, toxic smog persists

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Toxic smog continued to persist over several parts of the city on Thursday morning. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 432 (severe category), while RK Puram area the AQI stood at 453 (severe category).

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

