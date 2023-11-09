Sensex (0.05%)
Latest LIVE: Air quality levels in Delhi continue to be in severe category

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

air pollution, AQI

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog continued to persist over several parts of the city on Thursday morning. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 432 (severe category), while RK Puram area the AQI stood at 453 (severe category).
The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place today at 4 pm. The Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in today's meeting. According to the sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and Kamareddy for the November 30 assembly polls. After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said. Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.
First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

