close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event today

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday. The event at Vijay Chowk will mark the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in which Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be present.

PM Modi announced that a nationwide 'Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation building events. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.

The ongoing agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community descended into violence and arson on Monday as quota protesters torched, vandalised homes or offices of three MLAs, targeted a municipal council building and disrupted road traffic in Maharashtra, police said. Homes of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were set ablaze, while the office of another legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters, they said, adding no casualties were reported.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Recalibrating SEZs in DESH Bill: Net foreign exchange criterion may return

LIVE: Nitish Kumar should sack Tejashwi from cabinet, says Sushil Modi

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Violence erupts during Maratha quota stir, homes of 2 MLAs torched

Child slapping case: SC directs UP to sanction prosecution of teacher

Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of deaths among young adults: Study

SC accepts unconditional apology of NCLAT member, slaps fine of Rs 1 cr

National Games: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold in record time

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda Rahul Gandhi Arvind Kejriwal Israel-Palestine Hamas Russia United States Maratha quota Maratha reservation Congress BJP Shiv Sena NCP mallikarjun kharge Delhi Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon