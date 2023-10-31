LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event today

PM Modi announced that a nationwide ' Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation building events. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.



The ongoing agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community descended into violence and arson on Monday as quota protesters torched, vandalised homes or offices of three MLAs, targeted a municipal council building and disrupted road traffic in Maharashtra, police said. Homes of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were set ablaze, while the office of another legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters, they said, adding no casualties were reported.