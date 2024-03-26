LIVE: K Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9 in liquor policy case

The Rose Avenue court in Delhi has sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9. K Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. A week after her arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also taken into custody by the probe agency. The probe agency was seeking a 14-day custody for BRS leader K Kavitha to interrogate her about the alleged irregularities related to Delhi liquor policy. The probe agency has claimed that K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP bribes worth Rs 100 crore in return for a large share of liquor licences in Delhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab, the chief of the state unit said today, ruling out an alliance with Akali Dal. A second directive was issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail premises on Tuesday morning. The directive was related to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. A Police officer told PTI that movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi because of the protest. "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added. The chief minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.
A derogatory remark purportedly made by senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate about actor Kangana Ranaut lead to a political slugfest on Monday, with the ruling party attacking the Congress and demanding that she be sacked as the party’s social and digital media head. The comment, featuring a photograph of Ranaut, was posted from Shrinate’s Instagram account. Shrinate claimed it was posted by somebody who had access to her accounts.
The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The United States abstained from the vote. The remaining 14 council members voted for in favour of the resolution, which was put forward by the 10 elected members of the body.
General Elections news update: 'The very idea of India is in danger', says Congress leader AK Antony
"The upcoming elections are very crucial for the nation. The very idea of India is in danger. Constitutional values are in danger. Congress will go all out to ensure that there is no other choice but to throw away this government. We want a change of government. That is why Congress is making all sorts of compromises all over the country," senior Congress leader AK Antony said today.
BJP releases list of candidates for forthcoming by-polls in Gujarat, HP, Karnataka, and West Bengal
'Varun Gandhi welcome to join us': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury invites Varun Gandhi to join Congress
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said today that Varun Gandhi is welcome to join the party. His remarks came after the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit in its Lok Sabha list.
Lok Sabha polls update: Balasaheb Thorat reaches Silver Oak residence of NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat reached the Silver Oak residence of NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, to hold discussions over seat-sharing ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
General Elections news update: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, representing the BJP, will take on Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.
News update: K Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9 in liquor policy case
A Delhi court has fixed April 1 as the date for hearing on interim bail petition moved by K Kavitha.
News update: Kiren Rijiju files nomination from Arunachal Pradesh
On 20th March, Union minister Kiren Rijiju was given additional charge of Ministry of Food and Processing Industries following the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of ministers.
Delhi liquor policy case: 'Not a money laundering case, it is a political laundering case,' says K Kavitha
News update: ED seeks 14-day custody for BRS leader Kavitha in liquor policy case
Delhi liquor policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha brought to Rouse Avenue Court by ED officials
Baloch militants attack Pak naval base in Balochistan, 6 killed by security forces
Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate PNS Siddique Naval Air Base, one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan's Balochistan province, but security personnel foiled the attack and killed at least six of them. The attack on Monday night took place in Turbat district.
Will move Supreme Court for flood relief from Centre: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government is planning to move the Supreme Court to ensure the state gets the relief fund from the central government, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even console the flood-affected people of the state during his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu. “Voting for the BJP is voting against the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said, while taking part in the public meeting organised in Nanguneri.
News update: BJP to go solo in Lok Sabha elections in Punjab
BJP Punjab state chief Sunil Jakhar today stated the party would contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in the state and would not form an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). "This decision was taken based on the opinion of the people and party workers in the state. The decision was taken keeping in mind the welfare of farmers and businessmen," Jakhar said in a post on social media platform X.
Congress chief Kharge condemns China's remark on Arunachal Pradesh
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari admitted to hospital
After he complained of abdominal pain, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari lodged in Banda jail was admitted to the Rani Durgawati Medical College, Banda this morning.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues 2nd order from jail, this time on health department
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 26 issued the second order from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED), issued an order for the health department, a party spokespersons said.
Congress asks for withdrawal of Abhijit Gangopadhyay's candidature after his Godse remark
The Congress has asked for the withdrawal of BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Lok Sabha candidature over his remark of being unable to choose between Gandhi and Godse.
News update: Probe agency summons Dinesh Bobhate in an alleged money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Dinesh Bobhate, a close aide of Uddhav faction leader Anil Desai, in an alleged money laundering case. Bhobate has been instructed to remain present before the ED this week, reported ANI.
Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in national capital, minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius
Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, with the weather office predicting light rain. The humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 70 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
News update: Three killed, two injured as jeep crashes into tree in MP's Damoh district
Police said today that three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep crashed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The incident took place near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.