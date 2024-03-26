LIVE: K Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9 in liquor policy case

The Rose Avenue court in Delhi has sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9. K Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. A week after her arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also taken into custody by the probe agency. The probe agency was seeking a 14-day custody for BRS leader K Kavitha to interrogate her about the alleged irregularities related to Delhi liquor policy. The probe agency has claimed that K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP bribes worth Rs 100 crore in return for a large share of liquor licences in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab, the chief of the state unit said today, ruling out an alliance with Akali Dal. A second directive was issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail premises on Tuesday morning. The directive was related to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

A derogatory remark purportedly made by senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate about actor Kangana Ranaut lead to a political slugfest on Monday, with the ruling party attacking the Congress and demanding that she be sacked as the party’s social and digital media head. The comment, featuring a photograph of Ranaut, was posted from Shrinate’s Instagram account. Shrinate claimed it was posted by somebody who had access to her accounts.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. A Police officer told PTI that movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi because of the protest. "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added. The chief minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.