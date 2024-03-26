LIVE news: Security beefed up amid AAP's call to 'gherao' PM residence

A derogatory remark purportedly made by senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate about actor Kangana Ranaut lead to a political slugfest on Monday, with the ruling party attacking the Congress and demanding that she be sacked as the party’s social and digital media head. The comment, featuring a photograph of Ranaut, was posted from Shrinate’s Instagram account. Shrinate claimed it was posted by somebody who had access to her accounts.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. A Police officer told PTI that movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi because of the protest. "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added. The chief minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.