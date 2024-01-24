LIVE: PM Modi likely to kick-off election rally from Bulandshar on Jan 25



A team representing Enforcement Directorate has arrived at the residence of on-the-run Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, for a new round of raids in the alleged ration distribution scam, India Today reported on Wednesday. Additional security forces, including one company of the CRPF, have been deployed to assist the probe agency. Local police officials are also providing assistance for the raids.

Donald Trump is on the verge of locking in the Republican presidential nomination, after his victory in the key New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The win puts him on the path to a White House rematch with Joe Biden. it is still unclear if the ex-president had bagged the knockout victory to put his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley out of the contest. Haley was hoping against the odds for an upset. But US news outlets quickly projected her defeat as first tallies came in.