LIVE: PM Modi likely to kick-off election rally from Bulandshar on Jan 25

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. PM Modi is scheduled to speak at a public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village. Expecting a major turnout, party leaders and workers are actively involved in the preparations. The saffron party holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019.
According to BJP functionaries, around 500,000 people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr.
Donald Trump is on the verge of locking in the Republican presidential nomination, after his victory in the key New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The win puts him on the path to a White House rematch with Joe Biden. it is still unclear if the ex-president had bagged the knockout victory to put his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley out of the contest. Haley was hoping against the odds for an upset. But US news outlets quickly projected her defeat as first tallies came in.
A team representing Enforcement Directorate has arrived at the residence of on-the-run Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, for a new round of raids in the alleged ration distribution scam, India Today reported on Wednesday. Additional security forces, including one company of the CRPF, have been deployed to assist the probe agency. Local police officials are also providing assistance for the raids.
9:30 AM
Trump secures victory in New Hampshire GOP primary despite strong showing by Nikki Haley
Bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden, Donald Trump bagged the victory in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
9:28 AM
PM Modi likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha polls 2024 tomorrow
PM Modi is likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for the General elections 2024 on Thursday, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, news agency ANI reported today.
First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST