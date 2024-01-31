LIVE: Layer of dense fog engulfs Delhi, flights diverted at IGI airport

Two individuals were killed and two others injured after their camp was attacked in Manipur on Tuesday, police officials said.

The incident took place at the camp near Kadangband village in Lamshang area at the border of the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. The dead were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, officials said. The injured people were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.The village volunteers retaliated in self-defence after the camp was attacked. Women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village had to leave to secure refuge safer areas, a police official said.



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held several meetings with JMM party leaders and legislators belonging to the INDIA bloc at his residence on Monday to quell rumours that "Soren has been absconding," news agency ANI reported today. The BJP sharpened its attack saying that that people have no expectations from CM Soren as he is deeply involved in massive corruption and has made it is source of income. Union Minister Arjun Munda took a jab at the Jharkhand CM, stating that, "What will the people of Jharkhand think of a CM who disappears. He came to Delhi and then disappeared. He is then out of the scene."

A thick layer of smog covered Delhi on Wednesday morning, leading to visibility issues and challenges for commuters. Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, an official said. At least three flights were diverted today due to bad weather at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The official added that a total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9:30 pm on Tuesday and 7:00 today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a thick layer of fog was also reported in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.