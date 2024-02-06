LIVE: CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly
LIVE Updates: From CM Dhami tabling the UCC Bill in the Uttarakhand assembly to the devastating wildfires in Chile, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today. Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry as he requested members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner.
In the Lok Sabha today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000). On the other hand, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today to prevent unfair means in the public examinations.
The devastating Chile fires have claimed more than 120 lives turning large areas into ashes. The authorties have issued warnings indicating a likely rise in the death toll, according to an ANI report which cited CNN. President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency in Chile. Many residents in the country have been forced to leave their houses. Hundreds of people affected by the fires came back to their homes on Monday to search through the debris. Many have said they prefer to sleep near their homes in order to save their belongings from looters.
9:31 AM
ED searches Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal secretary, persons linked to AAP
As a part of the searches, ED teams searched the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and a few other people having connections with the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP).
9:19 AM
Heavy snowfall in J&K leaves poonch in blanket of thick snow
Mandi village of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir covered in a blanket of thick snow, as parts of the Union Territory receive heavy snowfall, ANI posted on X, formerly Twitter.
9:01 AM
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya today
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu along with his cabinet colleagues and other officials are scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today.
Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
8:56 AM
Devastating wildfires in Chile claim over 120 lives, state of emergency declared
Chile_Wildfire
8:49 AM
HM Amit Shah to present Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws in Lok Sabha today
8:45 AM
CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:43 AM IST