LIVE news: Plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire on way to Kerala

A special Indian Air Force plane, carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indians killed in the Kuwait building fire tragedy, has taken off for Kerala in the early hours of Friday. The development was confirmed by Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on X, who rushed to Kuwait soon after taking charge as a junior minister in the foreign ministry. On June 13, officials in Kuwait tidentified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a seven-storey building housing foreign workers. Kuwait has said it will swiftly probe the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims. Kuwait Fire Force stated the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) arrived in Italy's Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit. This is the Prime Minister's first foreign trip after being sworn in for a third time. PM Modi is expected to meet multiple leaders on the sidelines of the event on Friday. Tesla shareholders have backed a record-breaking pay package for boss Elon Musk. The payout, which is worth up to $56bn - the exact amount depends on the Tesla share price. "Hot damn, I love you guys," he told a crowd of shareholders who had gathered in Texas for the firm's annual meeting. The vote at Tesla’s annual meeting on Thursday came after a judge in the US state of Delaware threw out the deal after finding that the company’s board was too close to Musk and had not protected shareholders’ interests.