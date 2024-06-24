LIVE news update: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's case today

The Union education ministry's high-level committee on exam reforms and reviewing functioning of the National Testing Agency is scheduled to meet today. Amid a raging controversy over irregularities in competitive exams, the ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member commitee chaired by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to conduct examinations in a transparent and smooth manner through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The panel is expected to look at the existing security protocols on the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations. The panel is also tasked with making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that forty-eight per cent of students who were scheduled to retake the NEET-UG today did not turn up. 1,563 students who were given grace marks were eligible to take the retest today after the Supreme Court had passed an order, the NTA said. Seven exam centres were ope in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh. Data showed that of the total, 813 (52 per cent) gave the retest and 750 skipped.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said his Republican Party of India (A) supports conducting a caste census in the country and believes some way should be found for it. "My party demands that some way should be found because once the caste-based census is done, we will know the percentage of every caste in the population," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.
News update: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's case today
10:22 AM
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini toffer prayers at Ram temple
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to offer prayers at the Ram temple.
The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, Saini said.
10:01 AM
CBI team to bring those arrested in NEET-UG case to Delhi from Patna
A CBI team is likely to arrive Patna on Monday and may take those arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case to Delhi for questioning, officials said. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has taken 18 people in custody in connection with the case so far, they said
9:54 AM
750 of 1,563 students skipped NEET-UG retest, shows NTA data
8:43 AM
