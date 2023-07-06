LIVE: FM Sitharaman to meet PSB heads to review financial performance

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged "liquor scam" which began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh with a syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and excise department officials. In its 'prosecution complaint' filed on Tuesday before a special court here in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the central agency said this amount of Rs 2,161 crore should have gone to the state exchequer.
Chhattisgarh liquor scam generated Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money, syndicate involved politicians: ED
The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged "liquor scam" which began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh with a syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and excise department officials. In its 'prosecution complaint' filed on Tuesday before a special court here in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the central agency said this amount of Rs 2,161 crore should have gone to the state exchequer.
8:50 AM Jul 23
PM Modi pays tributes to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his tributes to BJP's founding ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the making of a strong India. In a tweet, Modi described Mookerjee, a minister in the independent India's first government, as a great nationalist thinker and educationist who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the Bharatiya Janata Party. His ideals and principles will inspire every generation in the country, he said.
8:49 AM Jul 23
FM to meet chiefs of PSB banks to review financial performance today
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday and review the financial performance of as many as 12 lenders. This is going to be the first review meeting after the 2022-23 financial results.
In the last fiscal, PSBs together posted a record profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, with market leader State Bank of India (SBI) accounting for nearly half of the total earnings.