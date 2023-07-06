LIVE: FM Sitharaman to meet PSB heads to review financial performance

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged "liquor scam" which began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh with a syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and excise department officials. In its 'prosecution complaint' filed on Tuesday before a special court here in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the central agency said this amount of Rs 2,161 crore should have gone to the state exchequer. Read More