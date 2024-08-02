LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

Two days after massive landslides struck the Wayanad district in Kerala, the death toll has climbed to 308. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials on Thursday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the main priority now is the rescue of the missing persons and rehabilitation will be initiated at the earliest.

"Our focus is to rescue those who were isolated and stranded. I appreciate the efforts of the Army personnel. They have informed us that most of the trapped individuals have been rescued. Bringing down machinery to rescue those trapped under the soil was difficult and building the bridge eased the efforts. The construction of Bailey Bridge has been mostly completed," CM Vijayan said while addressing the media in Wayanad.