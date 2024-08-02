LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

Business Standard
Armed Forces, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration personnel carry out rescue operation after landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (Photo: PTI)

Two days after massive landslides struck the Wayanad district in Kerala, the death toll has climbed to 308. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials on Thursday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the main priority now is the rescue of the missing persons and rehabilitation will be initiated at the earliest.

"Our focus is to rescue those who were isolated and stranded. I appreciate the efforts of the Army personnel. They have informed us that most of the trapped individuals have been rescued. Bringing down machinery to rescue those trapped under the soil was difficult and building the bridge eased the efforts. The construction of Bailey Bridge has been mostly completed," CM Vijayan said while addressing the media in Wayanad. 

US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, the White House said.Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, said a readout of the call.


Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms". Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders' tell me a raid is being planned, Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me, the former Congress chief said.

Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran

US President Joe Biden has spoken to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran and its proxies, as the country braces for a response to the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran. “The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” said a readout of the call.
ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms". “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders' tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.
Plane believed to be carrying swapped prisoners lands at US air base

A plane believed to be carrying three Americans freed in a prisoner swap with Russia after years in captivity has landed at a US air base. The jet touched down shortly before midnight at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and relatives of the former prisoners waited to greet them.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supports demand to withdraw GST on life, medical insurance premiums

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supported the demand for withdrawing GST on life and medical insurance premiums, stating that it adversely affects people's ability to take care of their vital needs. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari raised the demand for withdrawing 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums, which was backed by several opposition leaders.
First ever ED raids in UT of Ladakh, searches related to cryptocurrency case

In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.
The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others.
Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

The death toll has been revised from 190. Earlier, Revenue Minister K Rajan said, "The official death announced by the government so far in the Wayanad landslide is 190. Rest we have bodies that need DNA testing." The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

