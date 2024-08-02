Uttarakhand rains: 14 dead due to heavy rains, Kedarnath Yatra suspended

NDRF and IAF personnel conduct a rescue operation at Gaucher following the cloud burst in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

As many as 14 people have lost their lives and 10 others have been injured due to severe overnight rains that caused flooding and a house collapse in Uttarakhand, according to officials on Thursday.

The heavy rainfall led to swollen rivers and landslides in several areas. As a result, the Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended due to hazardous weather conditions. The trekking routes have been obstructed by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi, and Bhimbali. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Uttarakhand rains: Rescue operation on In response to the situation, the Uttarakhand government announced that the Centre has deployed two Indian Air Force helicopters — a Chinook and an MI 17 — to assist with rescue operations. This action follows a review by the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the severe weather impact.



The state government said that three aviation turbine fuel tankers have been dispatched. It also mentioned that the Prime Minister’s Office has pledged full support to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Additionally, BJP President JP Nadda has assessed the situation, as noted in the statement.

Uttarakhand rain: Kedarnath Yatra suspended



To assist the passengers stranded along the Kedarnath Yatra route, SDRF Uttarakhand personnel carried out rescue missions until late Thursday night, successfully evacuating 450 individuals from the Munkatiya region to Sonprayag.



“More than 2,200 passengers have been evacuated so far. The rescue operation will continue today as well,” an SDRF spokesperson said.



Due to the adverse weather conditions, an advisory has been issued for pilgrims in Rudraprayag, who are heading to Kedarnath, to wait until they get official updates on favourable weather and the reopening of blocked roads. Currently, the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers in Rudraprayag district are flowing close to the danger mark.

Rains in Uttarakhand: Safety alert for Chardham Yatra



All district magistrates were instructed to work closely with local teams and ensure public safety without any compromise on disaster-related updates. Earlier, the Uttarakhand government issued a safety alert for Chardham Yatra pilgrims due to predicted heavy rainfall throughout the state.



Officials have advised devotees to postpone their trips until weather conditions stabilise and to stay in secure areas.

DGP Abhinav Kumar has warned pilgrims and travellers to begin their journeys only after taking necessary breaks and to adhere to the guidance of local authorities for safety. “The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in most districts of Uttarakhand. Your safety is our priority,” the DGP said.

[With agency inputs]