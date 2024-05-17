LIVE news: Sent envoy to Israel during Ramzan to stop bombing in Gaza, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he sent an envoy to Israel to ask their government to stop bombing in Gaza during the holy month of Ramzan. In an interview to India Today TV, PM Modi elaborated on his efforts to get Israel to stop bombing in Gaza during Ramzan. "It was the month of Ramzan. So I sent my special envoy to Israel and asked him to convey and explain to the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) that at least do not carry out bombings in Gaza during Ramzan. They (Israel) made every effort to follow it but in the end, there was a fight for two-three days," PM Modi said. "Here, you keep on cornering me on the Muslims issue but, I didn't publicise it," he added.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal has submitted a statement to Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Thursday, accusing him of physically assaulting her. On basis of the complaint, a case has been filed against Bibhav Kumar. On Thursday evening, a two-member police team - led by Assistant Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha - met Maliwal, at her home to register a statement. The meeting lasted for four hours, news agency PTI reported. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Maliwal said, "What happened to me was very bad… The last few days have been very difficult for me". In an interview with Hindustan Times, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Modi government’s “experienced, sober, practical, grounded but courageous” leadership in foreign policy matters is now part of his pitch to voters. Jaishankar urged voters to "strengthen Narendra Modi’s hands because he is actually the guy who’s going to see you through the storm.”
9:34 AM
9:24 AM
Uttarakhand govt extends ban on VIP darshan for Char Dham Yatra till May 31
To curb the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the ban on "VIP Darshan" till May 31 this year. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, "I would like to inform that this year, there is a continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till May 31, 2024."
8:34 AM
