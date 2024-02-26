LIVE: Hindu prayers to continue in Gyanvapi cellar, rules Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's (AIMC) plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. On January 31, the Varanasi district court had ruled that a priest can offer prayers in the cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Criticising the Opposition over its reaction to the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Jawahar Yadav on Sunday said that parties should not do politics over somebody's death and efforts should be directed to ensure that the accused are caught as soon as possible. Jawahar Yadav said that the government comprehends the grave nature of the matter and is taking the appropriate action. The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants shot them inside their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi.
The Ex-Minister of foreign affairs of The Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, stated on Saturday that the claims made by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu about "thousands of Indian military personnel" were just another in a string of lies, adding that there are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in their country. On X, the newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party said, "100 days in, it's clear: President Muizzu's claims of 'thousands of Indian military personnel' were just another in a string of lies. The current administration's inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country.
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has once again tapped Barrister Gohar Khan as its chairman, in a U-turn from its earlier decision nominating Barrister Ali Zafar for the top post, a media report said on Monday. Barrister Gohar, 45, was elected as the 71-year-old Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman after it held an intra-party election in December last year on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But, its result, which some disgruntled PTI workers challenged, was annulled after litigation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', an official said. These are among the over 550 railway stations for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for improvement of facilities under the scheme.
The Allahabad High Court rejected Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's (AIMC) appeal challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Cops in West Bengal arrest another Trinamool leader in Sandeshkhali, lodge FIR against Shahjahan
Cops in West Bengal arrested TMC leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an official said today. Considered close to absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Maiti was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Literacy Week, started on Monday, and will conclude on Friday, the central bank said in a release. This year, the theme "Make a Right Start – Become Financially Smart" underscores the importance of instilling financial discipline early in life, with a particular emphasis on young adults and students. By targeting this demographic, RBI aims to equip the next generation with essential financial skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern finance.
In view of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange, a curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district to prevent any law and order issue, according to an order issued by the district administration. Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal issued the order which said Jarange had announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and protest over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.
Four people were killed when a speeding government bus hit a stationary lorry on a national highway in Kakinada district on today morning.
The Allahabad HC will deliver its verdict on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) appeal on Monday challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.