LIVE: High Court verdict today on Hindus' right to pray in Gyanvapi cellar
The verdict on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's (AIMC) appeal challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex will be delivered by the Allahabad High Court. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of Allahabad High Court will deliver a judgement in this regard. The decision will be pronounced at 10 am on February 26. The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there.
Criticising the Opposition over its reaction to the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Jawahar Yadav on Sunday said that parties should not do politics over somebody's death and efforts should be directed to ensure that the accused are caught as soon as possible. Jawahar Yadav said that the government comprehends the grave nature of the matter and is taking the appropriate action. The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants shot them inside their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi.
The Ex-Minister of foreign affairs of The Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, stated on Saturday that the claims made by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu about "thousands of Indian military personnel" were just another in a string of lies, adding that there are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in their country. On X, the newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party said, "100 days in, it's clear: President Muizzu's claims of 'thousands of Indian military personnel' were just another in a string of lies. The current administration's inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country.
4 dead as govt bus rams into parked lorry in Andhra Pradesh
Four people were killed when a speeding government bus hit a stationary lorry on a national highway in Kakinada district on today morning.
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Allahabad High Court to deliver verdict on Hindu devotees right to pray in cellar
The Allahabad HC will deliver its verdict on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) appeal on Monday challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
