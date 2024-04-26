LIVE news: Supreme Court dismisses all petitions seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunbattle resumes in J-K's Baramulla
Two terrorists were killed while as many Army personnel got injured today asa gunbattle between the militants and security forces continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.
11:25 AM
What Advocate Prashant Bhushan said on Supreme Court's EVM-VVPAT verdict
"Supreme Court rejected all of our demands and said that if a barcode is put on all ballot paper, then examine if it can be mechanically counted by machine. They also said that Symbol Loading Unit should also be sealed for at least 45 days after elections so that if a petition is filed and court orders something, it can be taken care of," said Prashant Bhushan.
11:08 AM
Supreme Court directs ECI to examine ways to count paper slips
Justice Khanna asked the Election Commision of India (ECI) to examine the suggestion for a electronic machine for vote counting the paper slips and whether along with the symbol there can be a bar code for each party.
11:05 AM
Blindly distrusting a system can lead to unwarranted suspicions: SC bench
"The expenses for the verification (of the program) to be borne by the candidates making the request, in case the EVM is found to be tampered, the expenses will be refunded," the Supreme Court bench said today. Blindly distrusting a system can lead to unwarranted suspicions, Justice Datta emphasised.
10:51 AM
Blindly doubting a system can breed scepticism; democracy is all about maintaining trust: Supreme Court
"While balanced perspective is important, but blindly doubting a system can breed scepticism and thus, meaningful criticism is needed, be it judiciary, legislature etc, Democracy is all about maintaining harmony and trust among all the pillars. By nurturing a culture of trust and collaboration, we can strengthen the voice of our democracy," Justice Datta said in the judgment.
10:46 AM
Symbol Loading Unit should be sealed, should be stored for a period of 45 days at least: SC
"We have given two directions. One direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit should be sealed. The SLU should be stored at least for a period of 45 days," the Supreme Court said while delivering the verdict on the EVM-VVPAT case.
10:44 AM
Burnt memory in EVM microcontroller to be checked on request by candidates: Supreme Court
"The burnt memory in the microcontroller EVM shall be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results on a request by candidates in serial number 2 and 3, such a request to be made within 7 days after the declaration of results," the Supreme Court said today.
10:39 AM
News update: Supreme Court rejects all petitions for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification
The Supreme Court has dismissed all petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of VVPAT slips during polls.
10:36 AM
Within 6 yrs, India achieved 80% financial inclusion: Ruchira Kamboj
Highlighting India's digital public infrastructure, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, on Thursday said that India has achieved an 80 per cent financial inclusion rate within six years.
Addressing a session at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Kamboj said that India's journey offers powerful lessons for other nations embarking on digital transformations.
10:02 AM
NDMC to set up control rooms to check waterlogging during monsoon: Official
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will set up six control rooms to check waterlogging during the monsoon season this time, officials said on Thursday.The control rooms will be set up at the Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road drainage service centres, and will be equipped with portable pumps with generator set, trucks, tools with facilitation of duty officers and manpower, he said.
10:00 AM
ByteDance prefers TikTok shutdown in US instead of selling it
TikTok owner ByteDance would prefer to shut down the app rather than sell it if the Chinese company exhausts all legal options to fight legislation to ban the platform from app stores in the US, news agency Reuters reported today citing sources.
9:58 AM
Indian-origin man shot and killed by San Antonio police as they tried to apprehend him
A 42-year-old Indian-origin man was shot and killed by police in San Antonio after he struck two officers with his vehicle as they were trying to apprehend him in connection with an aggravated assault case. Sachin Sahoo was pronounced dead at the scene after police officer Tyler Turner shot at him on April 21.
9:57 AM
India holds talks on Vijay Mallya extradition with France where he has properties
India has asked French officals, in a meeting held earlier in April, to approve the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya “without preconditions”, The Indian Express reported today citing sources. Mallya’s extradition was raised in the 16th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, held on April 15.
9:55 AM
Two killed, six injured as drunk driver crashes tempo into pedestrians in Maharashtra's Palghar district
Two persons were killed and six injured, some of them seriously, after a drunk man driving a tempo knocked down pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said today. The incident took place in the Wada area on Wednesday night, he said. The police have arrested the tempo driver but are yet to share his details.
9:42 AM
Will have to break WhatsApp encryption to implement IT rules, Meta tells Delhi High Court
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court listed in August WhatsApp and Meta’s 2021 pleas challenging a provision of the 2021 Information Technology Rules for social media intermediaries, requiring them to identify the first originator of information.
WhatsApp and Meta’s have challenged Rule 4(2) of the 2021 IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules
